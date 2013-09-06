FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait emir to visit White House September 13 to discuss Middle East
#World News
September 6, 2013 / 7:38 PM / 4 years ago

Kuwait emir to visit White House September 13 to discuss Middle East

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, August 3, 2009. At center is an unidentified translator. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, will visit President Barack Obama in Washington on September 13 to talk about Middle Eastern issues, the White House said on Friday.

“The President looks forward to discussing with the Emir a wide range of critical interests and important developments in the Gulf region and broader Middle East,” the White House said in a statement.

The visit comes as the United States weighs military strikes in Syria after August 21 chemical attacks on civilians, and reviews whether to cut aid to Egypt after its military overthrew the government and cracked down on protesters.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech

