Lavrov: U.S. raids on Syria government would hurt counter-terrorism effort
#World News
August 3, 2015 / 5:23 PM / 2 years ago

Lavrov: U.S. raids on Syria government would hurt counter-terrorism effort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that any U.S. military strikes in Syria that hit the army would complicate counter-terrorism efforts there.

U.S. officials said on Sunday that the United States had decided to allow air strikes to defend Syrian rebels trained by the U.S. military from any attackers, even if the enemies hail from forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Speaking at a news conference on a visit to Qatar, Lavrov, whose country is an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, said a settlement to Syria’s war needed dialogue between all parties. But he added that the Islamic State militant group was the main danger in Syria and neighboring Iraq and that was why Moscow supported the governments of both countries.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy, Noiah Browning and Sami Aboudi, Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

