Syrian rebels free Lebanese journalist

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Lebanese journalist who was held in northern Syria by rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad has been freed, Lebanese Interior Minister Marwan Charbel said on Wednesday.

Rebels in Azaz, a northern Syrian town, reported on their Facebook page on Saturday that they had put Itani, who works for Lebanese local television LBCI, under house arrest as his work was “incompatible with the course of the Syrian revolution”.

Charbel, speaking to reporters on his way to a cabinet session, confirmed that Itani had left Syria and was in Turkey on his way back to Lebanon.

On Sunday, the Liwa Asifat al-Shamal (Storm of the North Brigade) broadcast a video in which Itani said he was in good health and on Wednesday the rebel group said he would be released.