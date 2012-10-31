FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syrian rebels free Lebanese journalist
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 31, 2012 / 4:04 PM / 5 years ago

Syrian rebels free Lebanese journalist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Lebanese journalist who was held in northern Syria by rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad has been freed, Lebanese Interior Minister Marwan Charbel said on Wednesday.

Rebels in Azaz, a northern Syrian town, reported on their Facebook page on Saturday that they had put Itani, who works for Lebanese local television LBCI, under house arrest as his work was “incompatible with the course of the Syrian revolution”.

Charbel, speaking to reporters on his way to a cabinet session, confirmed that Itani had left Syria and was in Turkey on his way back to Lebanon.

On Sunday, the Liwa Asifat al-Shamal (Storm of the North Brigade) broadcast a video in which Itani said he was in good health and on Wednesday the rebel group said he would be released.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.