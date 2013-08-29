FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2013 / 5:18 PM / in 4 years

Air France modifies flights to Beirut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France has modified the timing of one of its two daily return flights between Paris and Beirut, as the specter grows of possible western military intervention in Syria, an airline spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“Air France has changed its flight schedule to and from Beirut,” the spokeswoman said, adding this followed developments in the Middle East.

She would not confirm whether the move was to avoid night flights or give details of the changes.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Holmes

