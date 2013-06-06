FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two killed in gunfight at Lebanese checkpoint near Syria
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 6, 2013 / 7:30 AM / 4 years ago

Two killed in gunfight at Lebanese checkpoint near Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Two men died in clashes near a Lebanese army checkpoint on Thursday, a security source said, in a possible spillover from the recent fighting in the nearby Syrian border town of Qusair.

Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad seized Qusair on Wednesday after two weeks of fighting during which some people escaped towards the Lebanese town of Arsal, close to where the gunfight happened.

The security source said one of the dead gunmen was a Syrian national, while the second man was not carrying any ID.

In further overnight violence, Lebanon’s national news agency said 11 rockets had hit the town of Baalbek, a stronghold of the Lebanese Shi‘ite group Hezbollah, which has thrown its weight fully behind Assad’s war effort.

There were no reports of injury or damage.

Syrian rebels, who are mainly Sunni Muslims, have said they will take revenge on Hezbollah, whose well-trained guerrillas proved decisive in the capture of Qusair.

Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.