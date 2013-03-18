FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says Syrian air raid "seriously violated" Lebanon's sovereignty
#World News
March 18, 2013 / 10:28 PM / in 5 years

France says Syrian air raid "seriously violated" Lebanon's sovereignty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Monday condemned a Syrian air raid into Lebanon, saying President Bashar al-Assad’s forces had seriously violated the sovereignty of neighboring Lebanon.

“The air raid carried out by the armed forces of the Syrian regime in Lebanese territory, in the Ersal area, constitutes a new and serious violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty,” foreign ministry spokesman Philippe Lalliot said in a statement.

France, which has troops in Lebanon as part of a U.N. peacekeeping force, is pushing its EU partners to lift an arms embargo on Syrian rebels.

Reporting By Pravin Char

