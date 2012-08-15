FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria air strike wounds 7 Lebanese hostages, 4 missing-rebels
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 15, 2012 / 4:14 PM / 5 years ago

Syria air strike wounds 7 Lebanese hostages, 4 missing-rebels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An air strike on the northern Syrian town of Azaz on Wednesday wounded seven Lebanese hostages being held there, with four others still missing, a rebel commander said.

A local doctor in Azaz said 30 people were killed and scores wounded when a government fighter jet bombarded the town where Syrian rebels were holding 11 Lebanese hostages.

“The building they (the hostages) were in was hit ... We were able to remove seven from the wreckage. They are wounded, and some of the injuries are serious,” rebel commander Ahmed Ghazali told the Lebanese news channel Al Jadeed.

“Four more of them are still missing and we are continuing search and rescue operations. We pray to God that they will still be alive”

(This version of the story corrects number of dead in air strike to 30 from 80)

Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.