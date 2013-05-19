FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One killed in northern Lebanese city of Tripoli
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 19, 2013 / 8:12 PM / 4 years ago

One killed in northern Lebanese city of Tripoli

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Lebanon (Reuters) - One person was killed and a dozen people were wounded by gunfire on Sunday in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli, security sources said, in the latest outbreak of sectarian violence fuelled by the civil war in neighboring Syria.

They said the dead man was from Tripoli’s Jabal Mohsen district, an enclave of Alawite residents in the mainly Sunni Muslim port city. Most Sunni Muslims in Lebanon support the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad, who is from Syria’s Alawite minority.

Three people were wounded in Jabal Mohsen and another 10 were wounded in the adjacent Sunni Muslim neighborhood of Bab Tabbaneh, the security sources said.

Gunfire could still be heard after nightfall, residents said, but the army deployed at major intersections and the clashes appeared to have subsided.

Tensions over the Syrian crisis have frequently led to street fighting in Tripoli. In December, at least 12 people were killed in some of the heaviest clashes to hit the port city.

Tripoli’s sectarian divisions have made it a flashpoint within Lebanon, although the conflict in Syria has also spilled over into Lebanese border areas and the capital Beirut has also seen occasional violence.

Reporting by Nazih Siddiq; writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.