BEIRUT (Reuters) - Several fighters were killed in an overnight clash in eastern Lebanon, close to the border with Syria, between Hezbollah fighters and Syrian rebel forces, Lebanese security sources said on Sunday.

One source said 15 people were killed in the fighting east of the Bekaa Valley town of Baalbek, but the exact toll would not be clear until bodies could be retrieved from the area, about 2 km (1 mile) from the border.