Democratic Senator Manchin opposes military strikes against Syria
September 5, 2013 / 8:58 PM / in 4 years

Democratic Senator Manchin opposes military strikes against Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WVa) departs after a classified intelligence briefing with members of Congress on the crisis in Syria on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Thursday opposed a White House-backed resolution that would provide congressional authorization of U.S. military strikes against Syria.

“A military strike against Syria at this time is the wrong course of action,” Manchin said in a statement. “We must exhaust all diplomatic options and have a comprehensive plan for international involvement before we act.”

With the vote likely to be close in the Senate, the decision of each member of the chamber was being closed watched.

Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Eric Beech

