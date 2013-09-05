Democratic Senator Manchin opposes military strikes against Syria

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WVa) departs after a classified intelligence briefing with members of Congress on the crisis in Syria on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Thursday opposed a White House-backed resolution that would provide congressional authorization of U.S. military strikes against Syria.

“A military strike against Syria at this time is the wrong course of action,” Manchin said in a statement. “We must exhaust all diplomatic options and have a comprehensive plan for international involvement before we act.”

With the vote likely to be close in the Senate, the decision of each member of the chamber was being closed watched.