Syria says West using chemical weapons as intervention excuse
December 6, 2012 / 11:18 AM / 5 years ago

Syria says West using chemical weapons as intervention excuse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s deputy foreign minister said on Thursday he feared Western countries were voicing concerns over his country’s possible use of chemical weapons to lay the ground for intervention, despite Damascus saying it would not use them.

Faisal Maqdad said media reports citing U.S. and European intelligence officials as saying Syria was preparing its chemical weapons for possible use were “theatre” in an interview with the Lebanese news channel Al Manar.

Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Andrew Osborn

