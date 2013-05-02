Up to 100 feared dead in Syrian 'massacre': monitoring group

BEIRUT (Reuters) - State forces and militias loyal to President Bashar al-Assad committed a “massacre” when they stormed Syria’s coastal village of Baida on Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, killing at least 50 people including women and children.

The Observatory said the final toll was expected to exceed 100 dead. Many of those killed appeared to be executed by gunfire or knives, it said, and other bodies were found burned.