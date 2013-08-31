Republicans McCain, Graham say cannot support limited Syria strikes

U.S. Senator John McCain speaks as compatriot Senator Lindsey Graham (R) looks on during a news conference in Cairo, August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham on Saturday said they could not support isolated military strikes on Syria that are not part of a bigger strategy.

“We cannot in good conscience support isolated military strikes in Syria that are not part of an overall strategy that can change the momentum on the battlefield, achieve the president’s stated goal of (Syrian President Bashar al-) Assad’s removal from power, and bring an end to this conflict, which is a growing threat to our national security interests,” they said in a statement.