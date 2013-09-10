U.S. Senate Republican leader McConnell to vote against Syria force resolution

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-KY) speaks to reporters after Senate luncheons as he is accompanied by Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Sen. John Cornyn,( R-TX) at Capitol Hill in Washington, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he would vote against the current resolution authorizing U.S. military force in Syria, in a blow to President Barack Obama’s hopes of passing the measure.

“A vital national security risk is clearly not at play,” in Syria, McConnell said in a statement that made him the only one of the top four U.S. congressional leaders to oppose the resolution.

He said there were “too many unanswered questions” about U.S. strategy in Syria, and the proposed strike may be a “mere demonstration,” while a Russian proposal to secure the weapons was worth exploring.