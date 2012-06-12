FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria meeting to "give teeth" to Annan plan
June 12, 2012 / 10:58 AM / 5 years ago

Syria meeting to "give teeth" to Annan plan

Tom Miles, Stephanie Nebehay

2 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - An international “contact group” on Syria will meet soon to discuss how to make Syria’s government and opposition groups abide by a peace plan brokered by Kofi Annan, his spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said on Tuesday.

“The objective of creating this group is to give teeth to the plan, to convince the parties to implement the plan in its entirety. It is not to create a new plan,” Fawzi told a regular U.N. media briefing.

The contact group meeting has been in doubt because of U.S. opposition to Iran’s involvement.

Iran, along with Russia and China, which both blocked early U.N. Security Council efforts to put pressure on Syria, backs Syria’s government, despite U.N. human rights investigators accusing it of committing crimes against humanity.

Although the list of participants and the venue for the meeting have yet to be agreed, Annan was hopeful, Fawzi said.

“He is encouraged by signs that member states are taking it very seriously, in fact we have heard that the Russians are calling on (U.N.) member states with influence to get together,” he said. “It is coming together. Diplomacy has intensifed.”

Editing by Louise Ireland

