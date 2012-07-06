FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Friends of Syria" urge more sanctions, UN action
July 6, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

"Friends of Syria" urge more sanctions, UN action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A group of Western and Arab states pressing for an end to President Bashar al-Assad’s rule in Syria urged stronger U.N. Security Council action on the crisis on Friday and called for “broader and tougher” sanctions.

Foreign ministers and senior diplomats from the “Friends of Syria” group agreed after a morning of talks in Paris to “massively increase” aid to Syrian rebels and to provide them with communications equipment.

Anti-government groups represented at the talks were given a boost by the defection, confirmed by French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, of a Syrian army general who is a personal friend of Assad.

Reporting by Patrick Vignal and Nick Vinocur, editing by Tim Pearce

