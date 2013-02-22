Syria's opposition to chose provisional PM in Istanbul: source

Demonstrators chant slogans and wave Syrian opposition flags during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bustan al-Qasr district in Aleppo February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

CAIRO (Reuters) - Syria’s National Coalition will meet in Istanbul on March 2 to chose a prime minister to head a provisional government to operate in rebel-held areas of the country, a coalition source said on Friday.

The date was set after a compromise was reached between a bloc in the coalition that includes the powerful Muslim Brotherhood and other members who favor speedy formation of a government, the source told Reuters at the end of a two-day meeting of the coalition in Cairo.