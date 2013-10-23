FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-U.N.-Russian meeting on Syria set for November 5: U.S. official
#World News
October 23, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

U.S.-U.N.-Russian meeting on Syria set for November 5: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The U.N. Special Representative for Syria, Lakhdar Brahimi, will meet U.S. and Russian officials in Switzerland next month to try to prepare the way for a full Syria peace conference in Geneva, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The trilateral meeting will be held in Geneva on November 5 with the U.S. delegation expected to include Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman and U.S. Ambassador to Syria Robert Ford, the State Department official told reporters accompanying Secretary of State John Kerry on a visit to Rome.

“We look forward to continuing this trilateral dialogue and reviewing progress towards convening the Geneva Conference on Syria,” the official said.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Mark Heinrich

