Obama's speech showed hesitation, confusion: Syrian minister
September 1, 2013 / 12:49 PM / in 4 years

Obama's speech showed hesitation, confusion: Syrian minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama’s statement that he would seek Congress approval for a military strike on Syria was full of hesitation and confusion, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Sunday.

“It is clear there was a sense of hesitation and disappointment in what was said by President Barack Obama yesterday. And it is also clear there was a sense of confusion as well,” he told reporters in Damascus.

Reporting by Marwan Makdesi; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Andrew Heavens

