Syria's government says no agenda agreed for Geneva talks

Syria's Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, a member of the Syrian government delegation, speaks to a journalist upon his arrival for the first meeting face-to-face with Syrian opposition delegation and the U.N.-Arab League envoy for Syria Lakhdar Brahimi (not pictured) at a U.N. office in Geneva January 25, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s government delegation said no agenda had been agreed for peace talks in Geneva, blaming the opposition’s refusal to discuss the issue of “terrorism”.

“Another lost day because the representatives of the coalition insisted that terrorism in Syria does not exist and did not want to discuss it,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad after a meeting with international mediator Lakhdar Brahimi on the second day of talks.

“This should be the priority for any Syrian ... After that we are ready to discuss anything.”