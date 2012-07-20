FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian rebels say withdrew from central Damascus district
#World News
July 20, 2012 / 10:24 AM / 5 years ago

Syrian rebels say withdrew from central Damascus district

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian rebels withdrew overnight from the central Damascus district of Midan after coming under heavy bombardment, opposition activists and rebel sources said on Friday.

“It is a tactical withdrawal. We are still in Damascus,” Abu Omar, a rebel commander, said by phone, adding that President Bashar al-Assad’s forces backed by armored vehicles subsequently entered deep into the district and are now in control of its main market area.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, editing by Diana Abdallah

