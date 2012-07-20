Syrian rebels say withdrew from central Damascus district

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian rebels withdrew overnight from the central Damascus district of Midan after coming under heavy bombardment, opposition activists and rebel sources said on Friday.
“It is a tactical withdrawal. We are still in Damascus,” Abu Omar, a rebel commander, said by phone, adding that President Bashar al-Assad’s forces backed by armored vehicles subsequently entered deep into the district and are now in control of its main market area.
