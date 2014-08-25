FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Damascus wants coordination in any air strikes on Islamic State in Syria
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 25, 2014 / 10:43 AM / 3 years ago

Damascus wants coordination in any air strikes on Islamic State in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian government said on Monday it must be involved in coordinating any air strikes against Islamist militants in Syria, after the United States said it was considering extending the fight against Islamic State into Syrian territory.

Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said air strikes alone would not be adequate to deal with Islamic State, which has taken control of large areas of Syria and neighboring Iraq. Moualem also said neighboring states needed to exchange intelligence with Syria.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.