Damascus wants coordination in any air strikes on Islamic State in Syria

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian government said on Monday it must be involved in coordinating any air strikes against Islamist militants in Syria, after the United States said it was considering extending the fight against Islamic State into Syrian territory.

Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said air strikes alone would not be adequate to deal with Islamic State, which has taken control of large areas of Syria and neighboring Iraq. Moualem also said neighboring states needed to exchange intelligence with Syria.