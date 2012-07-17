FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria says security forces push back Damascus rebels
July 17, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 5 years

Syria says security forces push back Damascus rebels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - Syrian security forces have confronted fighters who infiltrated the capital Damascus and forced many of them to flee, Information Minister Omran Zoabi said on Tuesday, denying media reports which he said “do not reflect facts on the ground”.

“What is happening is that some armed elements infiltrated Damascus and tried to make a move in one of the areas. But the security forces surrounded them and dealt with them - and are still dealing with them,” he told Reuters.

“Some (fighters) have surrendered and others escaped on foot and by car and are firing randomly in the air to frighten people,” Zoabi said.

Reporting by Marwan Makdesi; Editing by Louise Ireland

