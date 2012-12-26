FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wounded Syrian minister returns to Damascus
December 26, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

Wounded Syrian minister returns to Damascus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s interior minister left Lebanon for Damascus on Wednesday, airport authorities said, after receiving treatment in Beirut for wounds sustained in a rebel bomb attack earlier this month.

Mohammed Ibrahim al-Shaar was wounded in his shoulder, stomach and legs when an explosives-rigged car and two other bombs were detonated at the Interior Ministry in the Syrian capital. At least five people were killed in the attack, but medics in Lebanon said the 62-year-old Shaar’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Angus MacSwan

