Syria says United States lying on chemical weapons use

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s foreign ministry said the United States was lying about chemical weapons use to give it an excuse to intervene in the country’s two-year-old civil war.

“The White House...relied on fabricated information in order to hold the Syrian government responsible for using these weapons, despite a series of statements that confirmed that terrorist groups in Syria have chemical weapons,” it said.

“The United States, in resorting to a shameful use of pretexts in order allow President Obama’s decision to arm the Syrian opposition, shows that it has flagrant double standards in the way it deals with terrorism.”