Syria says United States lying on chemical weapons use
June 14, 2013 / 11:24 AM / 4 years ago

Syria says United States lying on chemical weapons use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s foreign ministry said the United States was lying about chemical weapons use to give it an excuse to intervene in the country’s two-year-old civil war.

“The White House...relied on fabricated information in order to hold the Syrian government responsible for using these weapons, despite a series of statements that confirmed that terrorist groups in Syria have chemical weapons,” it said.

“The United States, in resorting to a shameful use of pretexts in order allow President Obama’s decision to arm the Syrian opposition, shows that it has flagrant double standards in the way it deals with terrorism.”

Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
