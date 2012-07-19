Factbox: What's at stake for the United Nations in Syria?

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council must decide by midnight on Friday (0400 GMT Saturday) the fate of a U.N. observer mission in Syria, which is crucial to helping implement international envoy Kofi Annan’s six-point peace plan.

* If the 15-member council cannot reach an agreement by then on whether to extend the mission for 30 days, its mandate will expire and the mission will pack up and leave Syria. The council initially approved the mission, known as UNSMIS, for 90 days.

* It is key to facilitating Annan’s peace plan, which calls for an end to violence, a Syrian-led political process, access for aid, the release of arbitrarily detained people, freedom of movement for journalists and the freedom to protest peacefully .

* The U.N. Syria mission has up to 300 unarmed military observers whose role has been to monitor a failed April 12 ceasefire in Syria. Most of their monitoring activity was suspended on June 16 due to increased risk from rising violence.

* The mission also includes some 100 civilian staff - local and international - who have been focused on working toward a political solution and monitoring issues such as human rights.

* If the mission is renewed, U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon has recommended shifting the emphasis of the work of UNSMIS from monitoring the nonexistent ceasefire to pursuing a political solution to the crisis.

* Diplomats said only half of the 300 unarmed observers would be needed for Ban’s suggested shift in focus. The others would return to their home countries, but be ready to redeploy again at short notice.