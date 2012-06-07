FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. monitors unable to reach site of Syria killings
June 7, 2012 / 12:13 PM / 5 years ago

U.N. monitors unable to reach site of Syria killings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - United Nations observers in Syria have been prevented from reaching the village of Mazraat al-Qubeir where activists say at least 78 people were massacred, the head of the monitoring mission said on Thursday.

“They are being stopped at Syrian army checkpoints and in some cases turned back,” General Robert Mood said in a statement. “Some of our patrols are being stopped by civilians in the area.”

He also said he was receiving information from residents in the area “that the safety of our observers is at risk if we enter the village of Mazraat al-Qubeir.” Despite this, monitors were still working to get into the village, he said.

Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Mark Heinrich

