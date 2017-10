BEIRUT (Reuters) - United Nations monitors trying to reach the Syrian town of Haffeh on Tuesday were turned back by angry crowds who threw stones and metals rods at them, and three U.N. vehicles were fired upon as they left the area, a U.N. spokeswoman said.

“UN observers trying to reach the town of al-Haffeh today were confronted with angry crowds that surrounded their vehicles, stopping them from proceeding any further,” spokeswoman Sausan Ghosheh said in a statement.