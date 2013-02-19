FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three mortars land near Syrian presidential palace: activists
#World News
February 19, 2013 / 3:40 PM / in 5 years

Three mortars land near Syrian presidential palace: activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Three mortar bombs landed in the grounds of a presidential palace in northwest Damascus on Tuesday, Syrian activists said.

No casualties were reported at the Tishreen Palace, which lies in the foothills of the Qasioun Mountains overlooking the Syrian capital and is rarely used by President Bashar al-Assad’s entourage.

But the attack underlined how rebels trying to topple Assad are now able to hit the symbols of his power.

“One mortar gave out white smoke and may have hit part of the palace building,” said an activist called Ayef, adding that witnesses had reported a state of alert around the compound and two other presidential palaces in Damascus.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer

