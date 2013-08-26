FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least two mortar bombs hit Damascus near U.N. team's hotel
August 26, 2013 / 8:48 AM / in 4 years

At least two mortar bombs hit Damascus near U.N. team's hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - At least two mortar bombs struck a wealthy district of central Damascus on Monday, in the same area where a team of United Nations inspectors are staying as they investigate alleged chemical weapons attacks.

Residents told Reuters one of the mortars fell near the Four Seasons hotel, where the U.N. experts are staying. Syrian state media said the mortar bombs were locally made and fired by “terrorists”, its term for rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad’s rule. SANA state news agency said three people were wounded.

U.N. inspectors left their hotel on Monday to visit sites of an alleged chemical weapons strike on the outskirts of Damascus last week.

Reporting by Marwan Makdesi

