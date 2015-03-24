Russia says next round of Syria talks in Moscow on Apr.6-9

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The next round of talks in Moscow between the rival sides in the Syrian conflict will take place on April 6-9, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The first round of Moscow talks did not involve the main insurgents in Syria and were shunned by key Western-backed political opposition groups distrustful of Russia, a long-standing ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

But Washington has since said that a transition in Syria must be negotiated with Damascus, comments that could signal efforts to reignite peace talks over the conflict in which radical Islamists have steadily gained the upper hand.