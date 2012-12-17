FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria says Palestinians must not shelter "terrorists" in camp
December 17, 2012 / 2:58 PM / in 5 years

Syria says Palestinians must not shelter "terrorists" in camp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem told U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon Palestinians should not offer “shelter or assistance to terrorist groups” in the Yarmouk refugee camp in Damascus, state television said on Monday.

His comments came after Ban’s spokesman said the secretary-general was concerned at reports of an air strike by President Bashar al-Assad’s forces on Yarmouk on Sunday in which activists said 25 people were killed.

Syrian troops backed by tanks gathered on Monday outside Yarmouk, scene of clashes between Palestinians loyal to Assad and rebels supported by Palestinian fighters, activists said.

Moualem said Palestinians should work to expel ‘terrorists’ - the label authorities give to anti-Assad rebels.

