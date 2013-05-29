FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria says it has no preconditions for peace talks
May 29, 2013 / 6:03 PM / in 4 years

Syria says it has no preconditions for peace talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s government has no preconditions for attending planned peace talks aimed at ending the country’s two-year conflict, but is awaiting more details about the meeting, its foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Walid al-Moualem, speaking from Damascus, told the Beirut-based television channel al-Mayadeen his government had yet to decide on the makeup of its delegation to take part in the proposed talks in Geneva.

“We will go with good intentions, with hopes that we reach a (deal) ... we will go to Geneva with no preconditions,” he said.

Moualem’s comments came shortly after Syria’s opposition coalition said it would only take part in the conference if a deadline was set for an internationally guaranteed settlement based on President Bashar al-Assad leaving power.

It is not clear when the conference, which is being prepared by the United States and Russia, will be held.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Alison Williams

