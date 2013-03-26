FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO says has no intention of intervening in Syria
#World News
March 26, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

NATO says has no intention of intervening in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Patriot missile launcher is pictured at a position near the city of Kahramanmaras, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sabine Siebold

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO said on Tuesday it had no intention of intervening militarily in Syria after a Syrian opposition leader said the United States should use Patriot missiles to protect rebel-held areas from President Bashar al-Assad’s airpower.

“NATO has no intention to intervene militarily in Syria,” a NATO official said after opposition leader Moaz Alkhatib said he had asked U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry for U.S. forces to help defend rebel-controlled northern parts of Syria with Patriots.

Three NATO countries have sent Patriot surface-to-air missile batteries to Turkey to protect its cities from possible attack from Syria.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Rex Merrifield

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
