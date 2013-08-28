FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Evidence points to use of chemical weapons by Assad forces: NATO
August 28, 2013 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

Evidence points to use of chemical weapons by Assad forces: NATO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

United Nations chemical weapons experts, escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters, meet with residents at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Wednesday information from a variety of sources pointed to President Bashar al-Assad’s forces being responsible for the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

Speaking after a meeting of NATO ambassadors in Brussels, Rasmussen said any use of such weapons was “unacceptable and cannot go unanswered”, although he did not suggest any response.

“This is a clear breach of long-standing international norms and practice... Those responsible must be held accountable,” he said in a statement.

Rasmussen said the military alliance would keep the situation in Syria under “close review”.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Luke Baker

