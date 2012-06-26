FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO condemns Syria's shooting down of Turkish jet
#Top News
June 26, 2012 / 10:07 AM / in 5 years

NATO condemns Syria's shooting down of Turkish jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO member states condemned Syria on Tuesday for its shooting down of a Turkish military jet, calling it “unacceptable” and demanding that Damascus take steps to prevent further incidents.

Ambassadors of NATO’s 28 member states met in Brussels on Tuesday to consult with Turkey on the incident. Turkey, a NATO member, had called for the meeting.

“NATO allies have expressed strong condemnation of this completely unacceptable act,” NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said after the gathering.

Rasmussen said NATO security was “indivisible”, but he said NATO’s Article 5, which calls for member states to see an attack on one country as an attack on all the alliance’s members, had not been discussed.

“We stand together with Turkey in spirit of solidarity,” he said.

Reporting by Sebastian Moffett, Justyna Pawlak and Ethan Bilby; editing by Luke Baker

