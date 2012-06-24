NATO envoys to meet Tuesday over downed Turkish jet

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Envoys from NATO member states will meet on Tuesday after Turkey requested consultations over the downing of its military jet by Syria, a NATO spokeswoman said on Sunday.

“Turkey has requested consultations under article 4 of NATO’s founding Washington Treaty. Under article 4, any ally can request consultations whenever, in the opinion of any of them, their territorial integrity, political independence or security is threatened,” Oana Lungescu said.

“The NAC (North Atlantic Council) will meet on Tuesday at Turkey’s request. We expect Turkey to make a presentation on the recent incident.”

A NATO diplomat said Turkey was likely to give NATO allies details. “It is up to Turkey and the allies to decide how they want to proceed,” the diplomat said.

”What Turkey may need is political support. We haven’t had any other request... It doesn’t necessarily lead to the next step.

“It’s important that allies show solidarity and concern.”

British foreign minister William Hague condemned the shooting down of the jet as “outrageous” and said Britain was ready to support robust action against Syria by the United Nations Security Council.

Hague said he had spoken with Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu about the incident.