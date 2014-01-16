FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria National Coordination Body pulls out of Geneva 2 talks
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 16, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 4 years ago

Syria National Coordination Body pulls out of Geneva 2 talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The National Coordination Body, a Syrian opposition group that some rebels see as a front for President Bashar al-Assad, has decided not to take part in peace talks that will begin next week, international mediator Lakhdar Brahimi said on Thursday.

Brahimi said in a statement that he respected the organization’s decision not to join the opposition delegation to the talks but deeply regretted they would not be included. Brahimi has yet to announce the make-up of the two delegations to the talks, which are set to begin on Jan 22.

The National Coordination Body is also known as the National Coordination Committee.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.