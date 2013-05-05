FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netanyahu silent on Syria attack, speaks about Israeli security
May 5, 2013 / 8:19 AM / 4 years ago

Netanyahu silent on Syria attack, speaks about Israeli security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made no mention at a public appearance on Sunday of Israeli air strikes on Syria in recent days but spoke pointedly about a commitment to keeping Israel secure.

“(My father) taught me that the greatest responsibility we have is to ensure Israel’s security and guarantee its future,” he said, dedicating a highway interchange named after his late father, Benzion Netanyahu, a historian who died a year ago.

The ceremony marked the first time Netanyahu has spoken in public since an Israeli official said on Saturday that Israel had carried out an air strike on Friday against missiles in Syria intended for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

A Western intelligence source said Israel launched a second air strike on Sunday that also hit missiles in transit from Iran to Hezbollah.

Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
