#World News
May 30, 2012 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

Syria expels top Dutch envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria has ordered the charge d‘affaires of the Netherlands to leave the country within 72 hours, state television said on Wednesday, after a range of Western countries expelled Syrian envoys over last week’s massacre of civilians in Houla.

The Dutch government said in a statement that the diplomat had already left Syria on Tuesday.

“The Dutch embassy in Damascus was closed on March 20 in protest against the violence of the regime. The ambassador was recalled to the Netherlands on February 7,” the statement said.

The Dutch diplomat had been one of the few senior representatives of Western countries left in Damascus.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; additional reporting by Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by Mark Heinrich

