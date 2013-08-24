Obama's national security team to meet on Syria this weekend: official

A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon as he takes a defensive position during what activists say were clashes between the Free Syrian Army and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad near Aleppo's historical citadel in the old city of Aleppo August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s security advisers will convene at the White House this weekend to discuss U.S. options, including possible military action, against the Syrian government over an apparent chemical weapons attack earlier this week, a U.S. official said on Friday.

If Obama takes part in the high-level meeting as appears likely, it would be his first full-scale session with top foreign policy aides since Wednesday’s mass poisoning in a Damascus suburb.

But the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, cautioned against expecting that any final decision might come out of this next round of discussions.