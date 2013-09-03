Obama speaks with Japan's Abe about Syria

U.S. President Barack Obama makes remarks on the situation in Syria, at the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke with Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe on Tuesday as Obama sought to rally support for military action against Syria in response to an apparent chemical weapons attack on civilians that the United States said was conducted by the Syrian government.

“The two leaders agreed that the use of chemical weapons is a serious violation of international norms and cannot be tolerated,” the White House said. “They pledged to continue to consult closely on possible responses by the international community.”