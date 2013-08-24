FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cameron, Obama see 'increasing signs' of Syria chemical attack
August 24, 2013 / 10:55 PM / 4 years ago

Cameron, Obama see 'increasing signs' of Syria chemical attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A member of the 'Liwaa Ahrar Suriya' brigade, operating under the Free Syrian Army, is seen in a public park that separates them and forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Sakhour area, Aleppo August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron and U.S. President Barack Obama agreed on Saturday on the need to deter the use of chemical weapons, and were concerned about “increasing signs” that Syria attacked civilians, a spokesperson for Cameron said.

“They are both gravely concerned by the attack that took place in Damascus on Wednesday and the increasing signs that this was a significant chemical weapons attack carried out by the Syrian regime against its own people,” the spokesperson said.

“They reiterated that significant use of chemical weapons would merit a serious response from the international community and both have tasked officials to examine all the options,” the spokesperson said.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
