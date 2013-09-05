Obama cancels trip to California next week to work on Syria vote: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has canceled a trip to California next week so that he can stay in Washington “to work on the Syrian resolution before Congress,” a White House official said on Thursday.
Obama has asked Congress to authorize a military strike in Syria after a chemical weapons attack on civilians two weeks ago, but many lawmakers from both parties have said they are undecided on whether to support the president’s request.
