Obama cancels trip to California next week to work on Syria vote: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama attends the first working session of the G20 Summit in Constantine Palace in Strelna near St. Petersburg, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has canceled a trip to California next week so that he can stay in Washington “to work on the Syrian resolution before Congress,” a White House official said on Thursday.

Obama has asked Congress to authorize a military strike in Syria after a chemical weapons attack on civilians two weeks ago, but many lawmakers from both parties have said they are undecided on whether to support the president’s request.