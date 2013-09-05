FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama cancels trip to California next week to work on Syria vote: White House
September 5, 2013

Obama cancels trip to California next week to work on Syria vote: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama attends the first working session of the G20 Summit in Constantine Palace in Strelna near St. Petersburg, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has canceled a trip to California next week so that he can stay in Washington “to work on the Syrian resolution before Congress,” a White House official said on Thursday.

Obama has asked Congress to authorize a military strike in Syria after a chemical weapons attack on civilians two weeks ago, but many lawmakers from both parties have said they are undecided on whether to support the president’s request.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by Eric Beech

