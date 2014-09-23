Obama: not possible to know duration of action against Islamic State

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday said it was not possible to know how long U.S.-led operations against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq will last as the U.S. military launched the first strikes against the militant group in Syria.

In a letter to Congress following the air strikes, Obama said: “It is not possible to know the duration of these deployments and operations. I will continue to direct such additional measures as necessary to protect and secure U.S. citizens and our interests against the threat posed by ISIL,” using another name for Islamic State.