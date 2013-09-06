FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama says he has high confidence of Syrian chemical weapons use
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 6, 2013 / 9:23 AM / in 4 years

Obama says he has high confidence of Syrian chemical weapons use

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama gestures before attending a musical aqua show at the G20 Summit in Peterhof near St. Petersburg, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vladimir Astapkovich/RIA Novosti/Pool

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - President Barack Obama told G20 leaders the United States has high confidence that Syrian forces used chemical weapons and underlined the need to uphold an international ban on the use of such weapons, a senior White House adviser said on Friday.

Obama made his case at a lengthy G20 leaders dinner that stretched late into the night on Thursday and was hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the chief opponent to a U.S. push to punish Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over an August 21 chemical weapons attack it blames on his troops.

Ben Rhodes, Obama’s deputy national security adviser, told reporters that Obama “once again underscored the very high confidence that we have” that Assad’s government launched a poison gas attack that killed 1,429 people.

He made a similar case in talks on Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Both Putin and Xi have blocked U.N. Security Council action against Syria, which has frustrated U.S. efforts for international solidarity.

Obama, who is trying to persuade the U.S. Congress to authorize military force against Syria, told the G20 leaders that it was important to uphold international norms against chemical weapons usage. He noted, however, the paralysis that exists on the Security Council, Rhodes said.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Matt Spetalnick, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Steve Gutterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.