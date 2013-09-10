FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Canada's Harper discuss Syria response by phone: White House
September 10, 2013 / 12:18 AM / in 4 years

Obama, Canada's Harper discuss Syria response by phone: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama walks with Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper during the G8 summit at Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke by telephone to Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper on Monday to discuss potential responses to the August 21 chemical weapons attack in Syria, the White House said.

“We continue to call for a strong international response to reinforce the prohibition on the use of chemical weapons to send a clear message that this kind of atrocity can never be repeated,” the White House said in a statement about the call.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott

