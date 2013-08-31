FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Hollande agree on need for action on Syria: White House
August 31, 2013 / 8:28 PM / 4 years ago

Obama, Hollande agree on need for action on Syria: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's President Francois Hollande (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama walk to the family photo session at the G8 summit at Camp David, Maryland in this file photo taken May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke to French President Francois Hollande on Saturday and the two leaders agreed the world must send a strong message to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that chemical weapons use was unacceptable, the White House said.

Obama informed Hollande in the call that he would seek congressional approval for U.S. military action.

“The two leaders agreed that the international community must deliver a resolute message to the Assad regime - and others who would consider using chemical weapons - that these crimes are unacceptable and those who violate this international norm will be held accountable by the world,” the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Jackie Frank

