White House says it is undeniable that chemical weapons used in Syria

A man, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, breathes through an oxygen mask in Damascus suburbs August 21, 2013 in this picture provided by Shaam News Network. REUTERS/Fadi al-Dirani/Shaam News Network/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that it is undeniable that chemical weapons were used in Syria and that there is little doubt that the Syrian government used them.

President Barack Obama, said White House spokesman Jay Carney, is evaluating the appropriate response to the use of chemical weapons but has made no decision on how to respond. Carney had no time frame for when Obama would decide.

“There is very little doubt in our mind that the Syrian regime is culpable,” said Carney. He said it is undeniable that the weapons were used in what he called a violation of an international norm.