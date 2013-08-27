FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2013

White House says expects to release formal report on Syria this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House expects to release a public version of a formal report by the U.S. intelligence community on last week’s chemical weapons attack in Syria, spokesman Jay Carney said on Tuesday.

Carney reiterated that Obama had not made a decision on how the United States will respond to what it believes was an attack on civilians by the Syrian government.

“When the president has an announcement to make, he’ll make it,” Carney said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

