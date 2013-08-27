White House says expects to release formal report on Syria this week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House expects to release a public version of a formal report by the U.S. intelligence community on last week’s chemical weapons attack in Syria, spokesman Jay Carney said on Tuesday.

Carney reiterated that Obama had not made a decision on how the United States will respond to what it believes was an attack on civilians by the Syrian government.

“When the president has an announcement to make, he’ll make it,” Carney said.